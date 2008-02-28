Fuck MGS Papercraft, MGS Cardboardcraft Is Where It's At

In April 2007, we saw this Metal Gear Solid papercraft. It was adorable! Now, in February 2008, courtesy of Kotakuite Kai-Hung "Chilli Coke" Chuang, we get more of it. This is not adorable. It is mighty. How mighty? Dude's only gone and made a 1:1 scale version of the papercraft. I'd say more, but being speechless and all, that's a little tough at the moment.

