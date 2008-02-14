Future Rock Band DLC Found In Game File?

After cracking open some files contained within the latest Rock Band DLC pack, some enterprising types at the ScoreHero forums have supposedly discovered what looks to be a "complete" list of Rock Band content. As in, most of the songs contained within have already been released, but many of them haven't. While the presence of these tracks is no guarantee that they'll appear in any future updates, seeing such an exhaustive list of songs from artists who are already featured in the game (Nirvana, The Police, Smashing Pumpkins) doesn't look like a coincidence, either.

The complete list of songs (sorry, only song titles, not artist names) - which obviously includes the stuff already available - that can be found in the file is below. Note the stacks of unused Nirvana content and, in a stroke of genius, the presence of STP's "Sex Type Thing".

Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Black Hole Sun

Cherub Rock

Creep

Dani California

Detroit Rock City

(Don't Fear) The Reaper

Epic

Foreplay/Long Time

Go With The Flow

Highway Star

In Bloom

I Think I'm Paranoid

Learn To Fly

Main Offender

Mississippi Queen

Orange Crush

Paranoid

Reptilia

Rockaway Beach

Run To The Hills

Sabotage

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Say It Ain't So

Suffragette City

Tom Sawyer

Vasoline

Wanted Dead or Alive

Welcome Home

Won't Get Fooled Again

Ballroom Blitz

Behind Blue Eyes

Brass In Pocket

Brown Sugar

Cherry Bomb

Come as You Are

Die, All Right!

Fortunate Son

Gimme Three Steps

Hard To Handle

Juke Box Hero

Last Train to Clarksville

Limelight

Moonage Daydream

N.I.B.

The Number of the Beast

Pinball Wizard

Queen Bitch

Siva

Song with a Mission

We Care A Lot

Wrathchild

Zero

Blitzkrieg Bop

Celebrity Skin

Dead on Arrival

Electric Version

Enter Sandman

Flirtin' with Disaster

Gimme Shelter

Green Grass and High Tides

Here It Goes Again

Maps

Next to You

Should I Stay or Should I Go

The Hand That Feeds

Train Kept A Rollin'

Wave of Mutilation

When You Were Young

29 Fingers

Blood Doll

Brainpower

Can't Let Go

Day Late, Dollar Short

I Get By

I'm So Sick

Nightmare

Outside

Pleasure (Pleasure)

Seven

Time We Had

Timmy & Lords of the Underworld

Blackened

And Justice For All

Ride the Lightning

Sick Sick Sick

3's and 7's

Little Sister

Bang a Gong

Synchronicity II

Roxanne

Can't Stand Losing You

Joker and the Thief

My Sharona

Shake

Rock Rebellion

Sprode

Heroes

Sweet Leaf

War Pigs

Fought the Law

Ever Fallen in Love

My Iron Lung

Buddy Holly

The Kill

Move Along

Dirty Little Secret

Attack

Interstate Love Song

Don't Look Back in Anger

Live Forever

Wonderwall

Action

All the Small Things

Breed

Drain You

Lounge Act

On a Plain

Polly

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Something in the Way

Stay Away

Territorial Pissings

Lithium

Ten Speed (of God's Blood...)

Working Man

Received Your Letter

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Hysteria

Through the Monsoon

Beetlebum

Roam

Calling Dr. Love

The Perfect Drug

Teenage Lobotomy

March Of The Pigs

The Collector

Complete Control

Truth Hits Everybody

Why Do You Love Me?

Sex Type Thing

El Scorcho

Casey Jones

Alabama Getaway

Sugar Magnolia

Truckin'

I Need A Miracle

Blinded By Fear

Thrasher

Shadow World

Shooting Star

Simple Man

Message In A Bottle

Supernaut

Fuel

China Cat Sunflower

Franklin's Tower

Still Alive

D.O.A.

Not that this should need repeating, but just because this list of songs were found in a game file doesn't mean that they'll definitely be constituting future DLC.

Song list found in DLC files [ScoreHero, thanks Mikey!][Pic]