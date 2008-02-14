Future Rock Band DLC Found In Game File?

After cracking open some files contained within the latest Rock Band DLC pack, some enterprising types at the ScoreHero forums have supposedly discovered what looks to be a "complete" list of Rock Band content. As in, most of the songs contained within have already been released, but many of them haven't. While the presence of these tracks is no guarantee that they'll appear in any future updates, seeing such an exhaustive list of songs from artists who are already featured in the game (Nirvana, The Police, Smashing Pumpkins) doesn't look like a coincidence, either.
The complete list of songs (sorry, only song titles, not artist names) - which obviously includes the stuff already available - that can be found in the file is below. Note the stacks of unused Nirvana content and, in a stroke of genius, the presence of STP's "Sex Type Thing".
Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Black Hole Sun
Cherub Rock
Creep
Dani California
Detroit Rock City
(Don't Fear) The Reaper
Epic
Foreplay/Long Time
Go With The Flow
Highway Star
In Bloom
I Think I'm Paranoid
Learn To Fly
Main Offender
Mississippi Queen
Orange Crush
Paranoid
Reptilia
Rockaway Beach
Run To The Hills
Sabotage
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Say It Ain't So
Suffragette City
Tom Sawyer
Vasoline
Wanted Dead or Alive
Welcome Home
Won't Get Fooled Again
Ballroom Blitz
Behind Blue Eyes
Brass In Pocket
Brown Sugar
Cherry Bomb
Come as You Are
Die, All Right!
Fortunate Son
Gimme Three Steps
Hard To Handle
Juke Box Hero
Last Train to Clarksville
Limelight
Moonage Daydream
N.I.B.
The Number of the Beast
Pinball Wizard
Queen Bitch
Siva
Song with a Mission
We Care A Lot
Wrathchild
Zero
Blitzkrieg Bop
Celebrity Skin
Dead on Arrival
Electric Version
Enter Sandman
Flirtin' with Disaster
Gimme Shelter
Green Grass and High Tides
Here It Goes Again
Maps
Next to You
Should I Stay or Should I Go
The Hand That Feeds
Train Kept A Rollin'
Wave of Mutilation
When You Were Young
29 Fingers
Blood Doll
Brainpower
Can't Let Go
Day Late, Dollar Short
I Get By
I'm So Sick
Nightmare
Outside
Pleasure (Pleasure)
Seven
Time We Had
Timmy & Lords of the Underworld
Blackened
And Justice For All
Ride the Lightning
Sick Sick Sick
3's and 7's
Little Sister
Bang a Gong
Synchronicity II
Roxanne
Can't Stand Losing You
Joker and the Thief
My Sharona
Shake
Rock Rebellion
Sprode
Heroes
Sweet Leaf
War Pigs
Fought the Law
Ever Fallen in Love
My Iron Lung
Buddy Holly
The Kill
Move Along
Dirty Little Secret
Attack
Interstate Love Song
Don't Look Back in Anger
Live Forever
Wonderwall
Action
All the Small Things
Breed
Drain You
Lounge Act
On a Plain
Polly
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Something in the Way
Stay Away
Territorial Pissings
Lithium
Ten Speed (of God's Blood...)
Working Man
Received Your Letter
Rock 'n' Roll Star
Hysteria
Through the Monsoon
Beetlebum
Roam
Calling Dr. Love
The Perfect Drug
Teenage Lobotomy
March Of The Pigs
The Collector
Complete Control
Truth Hits Everybody
Why Do You Love Me?
Sex Type Thing
El Scorcho
Casey Jones
Alabama Getaway
Sugar Magnolia
Truckin'
I Need A Miracle
Blinded By Fear
Thrasher
Shadow World
Shooting Star
Simple Man
Message In A Bottle
Supernaut
Fuel
China Cat Sunflower
Franklin's Tower
Still Alive
D.O.A.
Not that this should need repeating, but just because this list of songs were found in a game file doesn't mean that they'll definitely be constituting future DLC.
Song list found in DLC files [ScoreHero, thanks Mikey!][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink