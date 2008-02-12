Before I got Pac-Man Championship Edition, I never understood this whole Achievement obsession. But now? Now I'm giddy with delight when I get a free copy of Time Pilot on Xbox Live Arcade, shameful when I realise I've just spent the better part of the afternoon unlocking "Smooth Operator" for 20 gamerscore points. A recent Attack of the Show profile on the life of an achievement whore brings the seedy underbelly of point fiends to light. You might think the joke is as long as the first five seconds, but they get plenty of mileage out of these ladies.
G4 Documents The Life Of Achievement Whores
