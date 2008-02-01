Game & Watch Mod Makes Sidetalkin' Fun

Ever wanted to play the Game & Watch game Octopus on your cell phone? Probably not, but at least one Japanese electronics alchemist has, resulting in this fantastic cellphone mod that not only works as a phone, but as a classic LCD diversion as well. Not only fun and functional, the device folds up nicely and triples as a total pussy magnet. Chicks absolutely dig Game & Watch enthusiasts. Look it up.

