Game Critics Full GOTYs Revealed

The full 2007 Game Critics: Game of the Year Award winners have hit the Game Critics website, naming BioShock the game of the year.

Here's the complete break down, via the Game Critics Geoff Keighley and Rob Smith:

Top 10 Games of 2007:

1. BioShock

2. The Orange Box

3. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

4. Rock Band

5. Super Mario Galaxy

6. Halo 3

7. Mass Effect

8. God of War II

9. Assassin's Creed

10. Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Game of the Year breakdown by platform:

Xbox 360: 7

PlayStation 3: 5

PC: 3

Wii: 1

PlayStation 2: 1

Game of the Year breakdown by publisher:

Microsoft Game Studios: 2

Sony Computer Entertainment: 2

EAP (Valve, MTV Games/Harmonix): 2

2K Games: 1

Activision: 1

Nintendo: 1

Ubisoft: 1

Hit up the site for each game's write-up and the break down of how judges voted.

Game Critics Awards