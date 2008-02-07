GAME Thinks Wrath of The Lich King, StarCraft 2, Out By November

Educated guesses by the store manager or head office? Most likely. Regardless, GAME is under the impression that Wrath of the Lich King, the second expansion to Blizzard's MMO World of Warcraft, along with the company's RTS StarCraft 2, will be with us in September and November of this year, respectively.

Hey, it's all speculation at this point (as you can see, GAME has put its own "dates are subject to change" disclaimer on the bottom), but if the games did come out in the months predicted here, I reckon we should make a point of finding out how they were accurate.

[Thanks PurpleSfinx for the photo... and sexy reflect-o-porn]