GAME Thinks Wrath of The Lich King, StarCraft 2, Out By November

Educated guesses by the store manager or head office? Most likely. Regardless, GAME is under the impression that Wrath of the Lich King, the second expansion to Blizzard's MMO World of Warcraft, along with the company's RTS StarCraft 2, will be with us in September and November of this year, respectively.
Hey, it's all speculation at this point (as you can see, GAME has put its own "dates are subject to change" disclaimer on the bottom), but if the games did come out in the months predicted here, I reckon we should make a point of finding out how they were accurate.
[Thanks PurpleSfinx for the photo... and sexy reflect-o-porn]
No surprises here, really. They're probably just guesses, but they align pretty well with estimates.
Wrath of the Lich King is pretty much guaranteed to be out this year. Blizzard have said Patch 2.4 isn't too far off, and that it will be the last major version increment before WotLK (which one assumes will bring the version numbering up to 3.0). Assuming that 2.4 arrives in March/April or so, September lines up pretty nicely. They're generally very good at pacing their release of new content.
Starcraft II looks reasonably playable and solid in the stuff we saw even when they first announced it, plus they won't be making huge changes to the gameplay from its predecessor - they wouldn't want to alienate Korea. If it doesn't come out by the end of the year it would be a surprise, and generally stuff in December can get forgotten in the Christmas rush so late November would be the best bet. Though then again, Blizzard could release the game at any time they wanted and it would sell millions, guaranteed. I'd sure hate to be their competition if I was publishing an RTS at the same time.