The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gamebryo Shows Off Boob Shadowing Technology At GDC

If you're not familiar with Gamebryo, it's the middleware solution from Emergent Game Technologies. Right. The only thing you, the reader, really needs to know is that it's pioneering self-shadowed boobs. Subtly swaying, inhumanly massive boobs. This is the kind of stuff GDC attendees are most excited about—a pair of perfectly rendered double Ds struggling to be free of a metal bra while having realistic shadows cast upon them. It's also part of the reason GDC is 90% dudes.

Yes, GameTrailers has extended cuts and high definition versions. Just don't watch at work.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles