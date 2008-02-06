Gamecock Urges You To Cock The Vote

It's Super Tuesday, and you know what that means! No? Don't worry, I looked it up on Wikipedia myself. Gamers historically aren't the most votey of people, seeing as how voting means going somewhere that is not in front of a giant television and standing in line, but Gamecock is hoping to change all of that - or at least make you more aware of Hail to the Chimp, Wideload's political animal party game due out this May for the Xbox 360 and PS3.

"Gamecock wants YOU to vote in the human American presidential election," said Mike Wilson, Gamecock Media Group's Grand Champeen and CEO. "And, perhaps more importantly, to check out Hail to the Chimp's candidates and get involved in the first ever presidential election for the new animal republic!"

The website, www.cockthevote.us, contains two links to register to vote, one for information on the presidential primaries, and a ton of information, clips, and screens from Hail to the Chimp. Come on Gamecock. You aren't going to get gamers to vote while at the same time distracting them with monkeys. That way lies madness!