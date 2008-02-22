GameFly Becomes Viable For Southeast

Previously, having a membership to the GameFly mail-order game rental service and living in the Southeastern United States was pretty much a total waste of time. With games taking up to a week to ship from the Los Angeles or Pittsburgh distribution centers, I found myself much better off running to the local Blockbuster and praying my latest game selection was in stock. Now GameFly makes their service just a bit more viable for those of us in the Southeast with the opening of their new distribution center in Tampa Florida.

"We are continually optimizing our service to provide the best possible experience for our members," said Dave Hodess, CEO, GameFly. "The GameFly team was very strategic in selecting the location of the Tampa warehouse in order to ensure the most efficient delivery throughout the region."

I may just have to try the service out again now that they're that much closer to my Atlanta home. Of course Middle America is still screwed, but we promise to wave to your games as they pass by on their long, perilous journey.