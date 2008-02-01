Gamertags, Friend Codes, PSN and Steam IDs Hit Kotaku

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

See what a little persistence will get you? Over the years we've run posts where people could put up their own gamer IDs, be they for the Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Wii or PC. But the problem has always been that that post eventually, usually quickly, moves off the page and people forget about it. So I started bugging our tech folks about maybe adding it to Kotaku's increasingly robust user profiles and sure enough they did it.

Now if you want to know a fellow Kotakuite's 360 Gamertag, PS3 ID, Wii Friend Code or Steam ID you can hit their user page and check it out. To add yours to your page just sign in and click on your name at the top of the page. You'll find the boxes for that information on the right side.

Have at it and play nice.

Editor's note: This feature is for the US version of the site only

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Holy crap, there are user profiles here?

    "Editor's note: This feature is for the US version of the site only"
    Would it really be THAT hard to add it to the Australian version? There's got to be at least one other person here, even if they don't coment.

    Hello?

    ...hello?

    0

