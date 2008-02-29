Gamespot's Jason Ocampo Now IGN's Jason Ocampo. Hey, just a quick update on yesterday's development involving former Gamespot reviewer Jason Ocampo—the former PC-centric reviewer has jumped ship from CNet to IGN and will be their new PC Editor In Chief. Ocampo appears in the latest Game Scoop! podcast, revealing his new secret identity as an IGNer. Thanks for the tip, Richard!