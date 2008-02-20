GameSpy Launches Direct2Game

Let the microtransactions commence! IGN Entertainment's GameSpy has just launched their latest bit of gaming middleware, Direct2Game, an in-game commerce system that allows game publishers and developers to easily create and maintain in-game storefronts, giving them the ability to deliver add-on content without taking the player out of the game. Gamers will be able to purchase add-ons, mods, soundtracks, maps, and anything developers want to sell really, without having to go to a separate website to complete the transaction.
"With the launch of our Direct2Game commerce service, GameSpy is now bridging its dual heritage in digital distribution and in-game technology, opening up new revenue streams and business models for publishers and developers," said Jamie Berger, senior vice president of consumer products and technology for IGN Entertainment.
In other words, more, better ways to get your money! Thanks GameSpy!
GAMESPY TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES NEW IN-GAME COMMERCE ENGINE, DIRECT2GAME
New Commerce Service Will Enable Publishers to Build In-Game Stores and Allow Gamers to Purchase Add-On Content From Within Games
BRISBANE, Calif. - February 19, 2008 - IGN Entertainment's GameSpy, a leader in multiplayer and online gaming technology, today announced the launch of Direct2Game, a new in-game commerce service that will allow publishers and developers to create and manage in-game storefronts, selling and delivering add-on content directly to gamers. Building on the successful foundation of IGN's Direct2Drive, a leader in the digital distribution of games, GameSpy now offers developers a one-stop service to create new revenue streams and expand the range of content available to consumers.
Direct2Game's service will enable gamers to purchase and download add-on content, such as maps, mods, expansions, sequels, and soundtracks. The service will also give developers access to a robust catalog of program interfaces, empowering them to create in-game "storefronts" to market their products. GameSpy will also provide full digital rights management (DRM), billing, and customer support to Direct2Game developers, backing innovations in videogame technology with a high level of client support.
In addition to Direct2Game, GameSpy continues to be a leader in multiplayer and online gaming. The company's suite of high-end technology enhancements enables videogame developers to build community experiences that transcend the barrier between in-game and out-of-game environments. Core features like instant messaging, friend rosters, and advanced matchmaking capabilities offer developers a turnkey toolset for constructing dynamic communities around their games. In addition to these community elements, GameSpy also provides tools for developers to build extensive player profiles, ranking systems and in-game voice applications. GameSpy technology is featured in more than 500 titles and the company most recently partnered with Epic Games to integrate GameSpy multiplayer technology into Epic's Unreal 3 game engine. This partnership powers the recently-released Unreal Tournament 3 on both the PC and PLAYSTATION®3 platforms.
