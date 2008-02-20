GameSpy Launches Direct2Game

Let the microtransactions commence! IGN Entertainment's GameSpy has just launched their latest bit of gaming middleware, Direct2Game, an in-game commerce system that allows game publishers and developers to easily create and maintain in-game storefronts, giving them the ability to deliver add-on content without taking the player out of the game. Gamers will be able to purchase add-ons, mods, soundtracks, maps, and anything developers want to sell really, without having to go to a separate website to complete the transaction.

"With the launch of our Direct2Game commerce service, GameSpy is now bridging its dual heritage in digital distribution and in-game technology, opening up new revenue streams and business models for publishers and developers," said Jamie Berger, senior vice president of consumer products and technology for IGN Entertainment.

In other words, more, better ways to get your money! Thanks GameSpy!