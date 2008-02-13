GameStop Signals The End of the PlayStation 3 80GB Model. A pair of little birdies from the retail front pass on word from GameStop corporate that stores shouldn't expect any further shipments on the higher end, PS2 backwards compatible SKU. We'd heard from Best Buy in the past that the 80GB model was on its way out—to be possibly replaced by a 120GB version—but it looks like stock is drying up everywhere. Will Sony have anything to announce in time with next week's GDC?
