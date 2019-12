The one-thousandth issue of game mag Famitsu went on sale in Japan. Congrats! The front cover illustration features Famitsu mascot (his name is "Necky") in various costumes. Wait, there's also a Wii and a PS3. Two consoles, huh. Something's missing, and we wonder if Japan even notices.

Full image after the jump. Perhaps you can spot it, because we really can't.



Man, I bet Jamzy is pissed.

