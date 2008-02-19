GDC's Own Most Wanted Playing Cards

Handed out to speakers at this year's Game Developers Conference was a cool little pack of playing cards featuring the face, name and title of some of the industries top players.

While the deck's box says that placement of photos was random (except conference higher-ups Jamil Moledina and Meggan Scavio who are the deck's Jokers), IGDA executive director Jason Della Rocca did manage to land on the Ace of Clubs card. I actually wish they had made the face cards be all "GDC All Stars." Hit the jump for shots of all of the playing cards.