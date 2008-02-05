Gearbox Hints At Something Huge

The president of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford, has already put the hype train into motion for their next unannounced title today, seeking a senior artist for a project so massive that "when you find out what this is, you'll likely agree that I can't oversell this one." A currently open job listing at the Gearbox official site reads "trust us, it's huge", pointing to a "megaton" AAA release. So what are they working on?

The team already has Borderlands, Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway, Aliens and Samba de Amigo for Wii on its plate, with the newest super secret project to get some serious attention only after at least two of those games ship. That means whatever Gearbox has been tapped to create, it's a long way off.

So, let's start the predictions, gang. We know that Gearbox currently has strong ties to Sega and has done plenty of work for Valve in the past. We also know that their forte lies in first person shooters, but aren't afraid to tackle a rhythm game remake.

Unfortunately, we may not know for years what the team has planned, but we're going to be hovering closely to (read: stalking) Mr. Pitchford at both DICE and GDC this month to try to learn more.

If you're an industry developer, this is the most important post you've ever read... [Gearbox Forums]