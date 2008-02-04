Gears 2 Info Coming This Week

Gears of War 2 will, in all likelihood, be shown off in some form at this month's GDC, which runs February 18-22. Impatient types can skip the wait, however, and just pick up this month's Gamepro magazine, which has the game featured not once, but twice on the cover. Now comes a cautionary note: don't get too excited. As you can see from the cover frontage, this isn't some 15-page blowout. Expect something more...brief. The mag hits newsstands on February 12, but should be arriving in subscriber's mailboxes this week.

GamePro to unleash a fury of Rainbow Six Vegas 2 news [GamePro]