Gears 2 Info Coming This Week

Gears of War 2 will, in all likelihood, be shown off in some form at this month's GDC, which runs February 18-22. Impatient types can skip the wait, however, and just pick up this month's Gamepro magazine, which has the game featured not once, but twice on the cover. Now comes a cautionary note: don't get too excited. As you can see from the cover frontage, this isn't some 15-page blowout. Expect something more...brief. The mag hits newsstands on February 12, but should be arriving in subscriber's mailboxes this week.
GamePro to unleash a fury of Rainbow Six Vegas 2 news [GamePro]
Gears of War 2 will, in all likelihood, be shown off in some form at this month's GDC, which runs February 18-22. Impatient types can skip the wait, however, and just pick up this month's Gamepro magazine, which has the game featured not once, but twice on the cover. Now comes a cautionary note: don't get too excited. As you can see from the cover frontage, this isn't some 15-page blowout. Expect something more...brief. The mag hits newsstands on February 12, but should be arriving in subscriber's mailboxes this week.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink