Gears 2 Will Indeed Feature Chainsaw-To-Chainsaw Battles



That there's the Gears of War 2 trailer from a couple days ago. Why am I posting it again? Because that chainsaw fight that takes place in the middle isn't some fancy, man-gland-swelling shot aimed at winning your hearts and minds (and man-glands!). It's an addition to the game: if someone tries to hack you up, you'll get the chance to not only block, but counter as well. Should spice things up a little.

