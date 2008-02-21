Gears of War 2 Coming In November

Microsoft's GDC keynote hasn't quite kicked off yet, but that doesn't stop the company's European public relations team from showing up VP John Schappert. Gears of War 2 is official and coming to the Xbox 360 in November. It's Xbox 360 exclusive, in case there was any doubt.
We asked the North American PR team, skulking about the keynote floor about the slip up, but they had a flustered "No comment." Just hold tight, folks, we're going to see it for the first time in just a few minutes.
