The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gears of War 2 Coming In November

Microsoft's GDC keynote hasn't quite kicked off yet, but that doesn't stop the company's European public relations team from showing up VP John Schappert. Gears of War 2 is official and coming to the Xbox 360 in November. It's Xbox 360 exclusive, in case there was any doubt.

We asked the North American PR team, skulking about the keynote floor about the slip up, but they had a flustered "No comment." Just hold tight, folks, we're going to see it for the first time in just a few minutes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles