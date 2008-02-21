In case there ever was any doubt, Microsoft's press site has images up for the temporary box art for Epic's just announced Gears of War 2, in both regular edition red and shiny limited edition black. No details on what will come with the limited edition yet, but I am guessing there will be some sort of bonus disc and a $US 10 or more higher price tag associated with it. Keep in mind this box art is only temporary so the folks at stores like GameStop can place them in the coming soon area and get your $US 5 down payment.
Gears Of War 2 Coming In Two Flavours
