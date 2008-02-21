Direct from Microsoft's GDC keynote which Crecente and McWhertor just did an excellent job of liveblogging, here is the Gears of War 2 teaser trailer. Not much in the way of gameplay info, but that's a teaser trailer for you. My guess? There'll be lots of ducking behind things.
Gears Of War 2 Teaser
OMG this is Microsoft's comeback what a joke. They think they can compete against a beast like Sony which has so many exclusives that can crush the life of the Xbox 360 for ever like Resistance 2 Killzone 2 Metal Gear Solid 2: Guns of the Patriots FFXIII GOW3 and many more A++ games to come. Gears of War just proof one think Microsoft's Game Studio is not capable of many things like making good games themselves they need other companies IP the other will be Microsoft is not capable of creating any other genre just FPS. One day Microsoft will have to come from denial just like all Xbox 360 owners one game cannot hold an entire video game console especially when it has so many problems like Red Light of Death and overheating or Xbox Live lagging. Sony doesn't need fear this crap is just a joke how bad Microsoft doesn't know games. PS3 is destine for greatness Xbox 360 is destine to fail as anything.
COOL