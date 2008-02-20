Gears of War Exploding Head Figure is GROSS

Sure, we post our share of risky toys, but here's something slightly different. Something without plastic jubblies. Something totally grody. Something like this Gears of War Locust with its head being blown into iddy-bitty pieces. As we previously hinted at, this was spotted at the US Toy Fair. Close-up after the jump, complete with plastic blood squirtage.



