German Hardware Sales Show 360 Isn't Their Cup Of Tea

Courtesy of GfK, some sales numbers are in for one of Europe's most important gaming markets: Germany. Covering the holiday sales period (Nov-Dec), they show that while some consoles (like the Wii) performed as expected, others did not. Just look at those 360 numbers, for example. Dire.

Note: for some reason, no PSP numbers were provided.

1) DS - 653,000
2) Wii - 339,000
3) PS2 - 184,000
4) PS3 - 136,000
5) 360 - 56,000

Nintendo hängt Konkurrenz ab [Euro am Sonntag, thanks MDawg!][Pic]

