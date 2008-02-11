German Hardware Sales Show 360 Isn't Their Cup Of Tea

Courtesy of GfK, some sales numbers are in for one of Europe's most important gaming markets: Germany. Covering the holiday sales period (Nov-Dec), they show that while some consoles (like the Wii) performed as expected, others did not. Just look at those 360 numbers, for example. Dire.
Note: for some reason, no PSP numbers were provided.
1) DS - 653,000
2) Wii - 339,000
3) PS2 - 184,000
4) PS3 - 136,000
5) 360 - 56,000
Nintendo hängt Konkurrenz ab [Euro am Sonntag, thanks MDawg!][Pic]
