Get Your Hands on Lara Croft For (Almost) Free

Lara Croft is ten years old today (doesn't that make you feel dirty?), and to celebrate, Eidos is letting you play Tomb Raider Anniversary for free.
Of course, nothing in life is truly free, is it? You can access the game through TrialPay, an alternative payment service, but only after you sign up to try or buy an offer from one of their blue-chip advertisers. To sign up for your free subscription to Tomb Raider Anniversary, go to the TrialPay sign-up page.
See? Lara's a classy broad. She wouldn't be givin' it away for nothin'! Her momma raised her better than that!
EIDOS PARTNERS WITH TRIALPAY TO GIVE PLAYERS THOUSANDS OF WAYS TO GET TOMB RAIDER ANNIVERSARY FOR FREE
Mountain View, Calif. - February 15, 2008 - Lara Croft celebrates her
birthday this Valentine's Day and to commemorate the event, Eidos is
inviting players to enjoy Tomb Raider Anniversary for free. Eidos, a
world-leader in entertainment software, and TrialPay, the leader in
alternative payments, have partnered to make it even easier for customers
all over the world to play Tomb Raider.
Using TrialPay, players get a free subscription to Tomb Raider Anniversary
by trying or buying an offer from blue-chip advertisers. With TrialPay
everyone wins!
"I can't think of a better way to celebrate Lara Croft's 10th anniversary
than by letting loyal players get the new Tomb Raider Anniversary game for
free," said Dave Clark, vice president of new business development for
Eidos. "Through our partnership with TrialPay, more players will be able to
enjoy the Tomb Raider series, and these players get a great deal which
fosters the brand loyalty that has made Lara Croft the first lady of gaming
for a decade."
Tomb Raider Anniversary commemorates this occasion by offering a
revisualization of a gaming classic using advanced rendering technology to
bring the original Tomb Raider Game to life for today's audience. And
through this partnership with TrialPay, anyone can get the game for free by
completing one offer from the brand of his or her choice.
"TrialPay lets millions of Tomb Raider fans get the Anniversary game for
free by trying or buying an offer from their preferred brands," said Alex
Rampell, TrialPay's CEO. "We are extremely proud to partner with Eidos for
Lara Croft's 10th anniversary."
Eidos has promoted this free method for getting Tomb Raider Anniversary
through e-mail and online merchandising campaigns and will continue adding
more touchpoints in the next few months.
To get Tomb Raider Anniversary for free through TrialPay:
http://www.trialpay.com/stores/eidos/laracroft?tid=9ahB9aF
For more information on TrialPay: www.trialpay.com
better way to do this would have been sell it on Steam for $2..