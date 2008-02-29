Get Your Miis In The Hot Tub

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Enough of the PG-rated Mii activities already. Ringing bells, running around plazas, standing on escalators, enough. Miis are people too, and like people, Miis have needs. So it's great seeing Namco's Family Ski for the Wii recognising this, and allowing your cold, tired avatars a little Hot Tub time. With their daughter. And monkeys...hey, shut up, who are you to judge.

