Enough of the PG-rated Mii activities already. Ringing bells, running around plazas, standing on escalators, enough. Miis are people too, and like people, Miis have needs. So it's great seeing Namco's Family Ski for the Wii recognising this, and allowing your cold, tired avatars a little Hot Tub time. With their daughter. And monkeys...hey, shut up, who are you to judge.
Get Your Miis In The Hot Tub
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink