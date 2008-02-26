Giant Mario Quilt Makes Eyes Spin

Some guy named Brian (no relation) has this huge Mario quilt in his basement gameroom. His wife made it from 16 different fabrics for that four bit-color. It's 36 columns wide and 44 rows high — that's 6 feet wide by 8 feet tall. We can't decide if this is so awesome or headache inducing.
Mario Quilt [Boing Boing]
Some guy named Brian (no relation) has this huge Mario quilt in his basement gameroom. His wife made it from 16 different fabrics for that four bit-color. It's 36 columns wide and 44 rows high — that's 6 feet wide by 8 feet tall. We can't decide if this is so awesome or headache inducing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink