Gizmondo Delayed Yet Again

Time to party like it's 2005! Former Gizmondo chairman Carl Freer must be experiencing some pretty hardcore déjà vu as he reluctantly tells Swedish news site Realtid.se that the little handheld that most definitely didn't would be pushed back to late 2008, missing the originally promised May relaunch date. My sentiments right now neatly echo Ashcraft's from back in October of 2005 - the umpteenth time the Gizmondo was delayed in the State. Who gives a rat's arse? The only way I will ever own a Gizmondo is if they shipped me a free one, and even then it better damn well not say Gizmondo on the box or I'll refuse delivery.

Report: Gizmondo delayed until end of 2008 [GameSpot]