Go! Skydiving Launches This! Thursday

Sony have announced that Go! Sports Skydiving, the latest in their line of cheap, first-party PSN titles, will be available in the US PlayStation Store tomorrow. Players use the Sixaxis' motion controls to move your little guy about throughout their journey from sky to ground, performing tricks. Like a Tony Hawk game, then. But with no board. Or ground. It'll also boast online play and leaderboards, including global rankings.
