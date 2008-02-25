God of War: Chains of Olympus Already Heading To Top of the PSP List

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

According to MetaCritic, the soon to be released God of War: Chains of Olympus is already garnering high enough review scores to take the top PSP game spot surpassing long time record holder, Lumines. The current ranking is based on seven reviews and currently is averaging 94 out of 100. Of course this could change once more review scores are added to the average, but for now, Kratos is on top before he even hits the store shelves. From everything I have seen and played of this game, it well deserves its scores and will probably go on to become a PSP system seller for many.

