Goichi Suda, Shinji Mikami Team Up For More Awesomeness?

Word has it that No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami have joined forces for a yet unannounced project. (Previously, the duo worked together on Killer7.) We've been hearing rumblings about this for a while, as has game magazine GamesTM. The latest issue dishes:

UNTITLED PLATINUM GAMES PROJECT

One of our spies informs us that Grasshopper is currently discussing a new game with the ex-Clover studio.

Perhaps it's this, perhaps not. If true, we approve. We very much approve of this. Carry on!

