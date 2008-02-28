Gordon Freeman's Bro Returns In Full-Life Consequences 2

Previously, on Half-Life 2: Full Life Consequences, Gordon Freeman's bro John walked really fast and blew up the house of zombie ghosts and shot the last boss in the eye but Gordon Freeman was stepped on. In the latest installment, "What Has Tobe Done", John Freeman gets an e-mail and drives his motorcycle there and fires a rocket launcher at the boss's weak spot. Kaboom!! Wow. We thanks Kyle for setting us up the clip really fast.