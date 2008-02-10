Grand Theft Auto IV Media Blitz

Looks like the Grand Theft Auto IV machine is starting to kick into gear with this collection of videos. Rockstar has provided GameTrailers with five clips from the highly anticipated game that introduce us to some of the seedy denizens and businesses that make up the fictional Liberty City. The Steinway Beer Gardens commercial is may favorite. "This is male bonding the old fashioned way!"
Make the jump for all five clips.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink