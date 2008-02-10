The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto IV Media Blitz

Looks like the Grand Theft Auto IV machine is starting to kick into gear with this collection of videos. Rockstar has provided GameTrailers with five clips from the highly anticipated game that introduce us to some of the seedy denizens and businesses that make up the fictional Liberty City. The Steinway Beer Gardens commercial is may favorite. "This is male bonding the old fashioned way!"

Make the jump for all five clips.

