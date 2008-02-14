The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA I & II and Street Fighter Alpha coming to PSN?

According to the latest Official PlayStation Magazine, the the first two Grand Theft Auto titles along with Street Fighter Alpha are on their way to PSN (UPDATE: you may remember that SFA was rated by the ESRB a few weeks back). The news hits in sidebar content quietly inserted into the magazine's rumour mill section, but the releases would certainly be timely with each game's respective current gen hype.

GTA , GTA II and Street Fighter Alpha coming to PSN [PlayStation Community via Maxconsole]

