GTA IV Cleared For German Release

Germany, it's OK. Despite the USK banning games like they were going out of style throughout 2007, they've managed to see fit to OK Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV for release. Sure, it's got itself a retail-unfriendly 18+ rating, but a release is a release. With Australia and now Germany - the West's two toughest nations when it comes to classification - having signed off on the game, Rockstar must be breathing one deep, raspy sigh of relief.
