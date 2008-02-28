The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Cleared For German Release

Germany, it's OK. Despite the USK banning games like they were going out of style throughout 2007, they've managed to see fit to OK Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV for release. Sure, it's got itself a retail-unfriendly 18+ rating, but a release is a release. With Australia and now Germany - the West's two toughest nations when it comes to classification - having signed off on the game, Rockstar must be breathing one deep, raspy sigh of relief.
GTA IV given an 18 rating in Germany [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles