Ah, Tubbypaws. Few are able to delight us so with naught but a few pieces of coloured paper and some folding instructions. You've seen her Silent Hill and Portal papercrafts, now see her Vice City tribute, complete with little square Tommy Vercetti and three cars that he'll never be able to steal thanks to his poor, fat little head. Unless you make alterations on the design, that is, which you can find below.

GTA Papercraft [Tubbypaws]