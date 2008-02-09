GTAIV Site Is Up And Running

Can you just not wait to play Grand Theft Auto IV? Well then we have just the thing for you. The game? No, no. Even better. The website about the game. Oh yes, my friends. The GTAIV website is up and running. The interactive Flash map of Liberty City looks like an interesting interface, but from my 3 minutes of hands-on, I'm not so sure all the bugs have been ironed out just yet. I tried slapping that bitch around but it didn't help...and now our monitor is all flickery.

Welcome to Liberty City [Rockstar]