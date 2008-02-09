Guess Who's On GameTrailers TV Tonight? Just me, Michael McWhertor, unfortunately. If you're up late on a Friday and want to watch a sweater-off between me and GT TV host Geoff Keighley, one in which we occasionally wax about the big games of 2008, tune into Spike TV at 1 AM. Oh, it's so worth staying up for, especially if my statements about Xbox 360 furries haven't been left on the cutting room floor. Bold predictions and regrettable assumptions, plus fodder for mocking my opinions and fashion choices, will make for a great way to kill some AM hours. Don't miss it! Or do! Whatever!