The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero III Wii Disc Swap Plan Leaves Gamers Discless

When Activision shipped Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock for Wii sans promised Dolby Pro Logic surround sound, audiophiles were pissed. Rightly so, we thought. The ensuing replacement plan, which would provide affected Wii owners saddled with mono sound with a replacement disc, was welcome, but was soon followed by the bitter taste of bad customer service.

Now that those seeking a remastered copy of Guitar Hero III are getting their fulfillment forms, they probably find themselves thrice screwed. Seems Activision will take a good three to four weeks to supply Wii owners with a working-as-promised copy and only after they've sent in their current discs. No doubt those in possession of the Wii version of the game will enjoy staring at their empty DVD cases for a good month.

Looks like another case of EA and MTV getting something right with Rock Band, with Activision leaving customers high and dry. Thanks for the pics, Mike.

Comments

  • Ben Guest

    how do you get the Replacement copy in Australia. This is Bull S**t. There is nothing on the Activision AU site about it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles