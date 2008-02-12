Halo 3 Final Run Immortalised in LEGO

The last moments of Halo 3 were really pretty exciting. Fast driving, over-orchestrated theme music, unavoidable deaths—sure it was a bit Halo Kart, but it was an exciting conclusion all the same. But all those polygons pale in comparison to the still LEGO version. (Hit the jump and the picture goes all mega enlarged for you viewing pleasure.) I mean, it's LEGO. Sorry Bungie. It's like a geek trump card on par with light sabers and pictures of halfway attractive women showing cleavage on the internet.



Photo [Flickr via Xbox360Fanboy]