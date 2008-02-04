Haruhi Suzumiya Gets Model Car

Vroom vroom! Just on the heels of the Haruhi Suzumiya PS2 game, comes this: The Haruhi model Mazada RX-7. The car is an itasha (sticker-covered car) covered with Haruhi decals. Just on sale, the 1/24 scale model has already sold out at numerous Akihabara retailers. No surprises there!

Selling Out [Akiba Blog]