Hasbro Signs Film Deal - Monopoly The Movie?

Hasbro and Universal pictures today announced the formation of a six-year strategic partnership to produce movies based on the toy company's most popular brands. You know what? Just read it yourself. It's pretty short.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) and Universal Pictures formed a six-year strategic partnership to produce at least four motion pictures based on brands such as Monopoly, Candy Land, Ouija, Battleship, Magic, the Gathering and Stretch Armstrong.

I'd say I was completely shitting you if not for the fact that I just blockquoted their official release right there. Stretch Armstrong? Magic: The Gathering? Monopoly the Movie? I can already hear the actors viciously fighting over who gets to be the race car. We're so doomed. Luckily the first film won't be released until 2010 or 2011, which is plenty of time for us to dig very large holes to hide in.