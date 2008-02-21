The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hasbro Signs Film Deal - Monopoly The Movie?

Hasbro and Universal pictures today announced the formation of a six-year strategic partnership to produce movies based on the toy company's most popular brands. You know what? Just read it yourself. It's pretty short.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) and Universal Pictures formed a six-year strategic partnership to produce at least four motion pictures based on brands such as Monopoly, Candy Land, Ouija, Battleship, Magic, the Gathering and Stretch Armstrong.

I'd say I was completely shitting you if not for the fact that I just blockquoted their official release right there. Stretch Armstrong? Magic: The Gathering? Monopoly the Movie? I can already hear the actors viciously fighting over who gets to be the race car. We're so doomed. Luckily the first film won't be released until 2010 or 2011, which is plenty of time for us to dig very large holes to hide in.

  • Morgrath Guest

    I can see a M:TG movie working, provided they base it on the rich background and history in the Magic universe and not on the game. You're right about the rest though, I almost feel like crying -_-

    0
  • Zec Guest

    they need to stay away from m:tg, it has survived so long because it stayed underground and out of the main stream, if it goes the way of yu gi oh or pokemon, we're doomed... movie producers need to stay away from comic book stores before they ruin what the fans really love, imagination. your stuck to what is seen on screen not with what you see in your mind, after all; the D&D movie went over sooo well (heavy sarcasm)

    0

