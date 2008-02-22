Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Havok Goes Free In May Looks like Havok was keeping a close eye on NVIDIA and AGEIA after all. It's nice to be right.
Sega Drops Details On Aliens: Colonial Marines A new Aliens game! Definitely about time. Gearbox deserves a face hug, that's for sure. Or maybe just a regular hug.
Starbreeze Teams With EA To Reinvent Something System Shock 3? As much as I'd be happy about the news, that fact that Irrational/2K Aus-Bos wouldn't be involved doesn't get my hopes up.
Kill Uwe Boll in Postal 3 Really, who wouldn't? Heck, if he can mutilate cinema, we should be able to reciprocate - on him.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink