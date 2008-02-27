Haze Gets A Hazy Release Date

<ce

nter> Free Radical's Haze for the PlayStation 3 has been delayed and delayed again, but they promise us that they've finally gotten the whole releasing the game thing under control. How confident are they? Confident enough to release this new video, complete with May 2008 stamped at the end of it. That's pretty damn sure right there, while still leaving them a period of 30 days to shuffle it around in case they haven't gotten all the delaying out of their system and need a quick fix.