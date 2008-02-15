The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Highlander Game Not Sounding Very Highlandery

This is bad news. Not the kind of bad news that'd compel you to clamber up on a rooftop, mind, but it's pretty damn close. The upcoming Highlander game won't feature Kurgan. Not at all. VG247 spoke with the game's executive producer, Luke Timms, who broke the news:

Kurgan, no, but there is one familiar character Highlander fans will be happy to see. Working closely with the original writer - David Abramowitz - ensures that we are in tune with what Highlander fans want and expect.

What, just one? So there's no Kurgan. The main character (ie you) isn't Connor MacLeod of the clan MacLeod. At this rate there probably won't be "Who Wants To Live Forever?" in it either. Widescreen Games, that "familiar" character had best be Juan Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez, or you may as well just pack up and go home.
No Kurgan in Highlander, confirms Widescreen [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles