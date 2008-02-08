Holy Smoke, Fifteen Million Steam Accounts

Wowzers. It's only been three and a half years, but developer Valve has announced that its content delivery platform Steam has racked up 15 million subscribers. What's more, Valve adds that Steam-based sales have jumped 158 percent over the holiday season compared to the previous one. Very impressive — and encouraging to see PC gaming's still going strong. Well, for Valve at least.
Steam Reaches 15 Mil [Game|Life]
