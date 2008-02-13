Hot Flashes: Untangle

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We love a good Flash game, especially when it takes about .05 seconds to understand the gameplay concepts involved. To wit, I'm loving—and pulling my hair out to—Untangle by Chris Benjaminsen, which couldn't be simpler to get into. Unfortunately, I'm finding it increasingly damn hard. You may remember the creator's previous work on Multiplayer Asteroids, but if not, don't fret as they bear no relation. All one need do to win a round of Untangle is move the points around until none of the puzzle's lines intersect. It's a fun little diversion that can only be made more complete with the inclusion of a timer, a move counter and a more obvious puzzle reset button (hint hint!). Let us know how far you get.

Untangle [Nonoba]

