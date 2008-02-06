How Important Is Mario's Moustache?

Little red hat, overalls and a mustache. That's the Mario we all know. But what if he had, you know, a different moustache? Would he look different? He sure would! No clue who made this or how old it is or whatever. All we do know is it's super cool. That, and the Lech Walesa 'stache is magnificent. The Burt Reynolds is impressive, too. Hit the jump for more, including fan favorites like Dali, H. Poirot and Magnum.



Mario Stache [Atomike-Studio via FFFFOUND! via 4CR]