How to Be Successful on the Wii

A lot of third party publishers have gotten burnt with the Wii. Bad. Not Ubisoft! Ubisoft shits candy canes! With titles like Rayman and Red Steel, the publisher has faired relatively well. Good for them. So Ubisoft, what's the secret? Yves Guillemot explains:

Those new things are going to be successful in the future and we'll continue to create new brands for the machine. Compared with other publishers, the difference was going early as well as the huge amount of creativity we channel into the machine.

Of course, the huge amount of hype Ubisoft channeled into the machine didn't do anything.

Guillemot Interview [MCUK]