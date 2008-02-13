How To Find Your Way In Akihabara

Akihabara is good fun. But let's face it, visiting can be stressful if you don't know the lingo. To help, here's an English map of all the major sites and stores in Akiba. The map makes note of things like "Consumer Games", "PC Games", "Arcades" and "Doujin." While it won't help you deal with store clerks, it will at least get your foot in the door. If you are ever thinking about visiting, bookmark this page. Who knows, it may help.

Printable Akiba Map [Akihabara Channel via Anime News Network]