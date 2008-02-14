How World of Warcraft's 10 Million Subscribers Stack Up To The Rest

We all know that Blizzard's World of Warcraft is just another monumental success in a long line of monumental successes, but how does a 10 million strong subscriber base compare to the competition? There are a lot of massively multiplayer online games out there—EverQuest, Final Fantasy XI, EVE Online, Lineage—but their numbers pale in comparison to the juggernaut, the subscriber-thief that is WoW. According to newly released figures from MMO analyst site MMOGChart.com, Blizzard's MMO is commanding an impressive 62% of the market. What's even more impressive is its climb to 10 million.
As you can see, it didn't World of Warcraft long to bypass former worldwide MMO champ Lineage. After that, it never looked back, cruising to 10 million without so much as a stutter. Those numbers don't appear to be tapering off in the slightest.
For anyone who has a remote interest in the MMO market or is surprised by the low numbers for EverQuest and high numbers for Final Fantasy XI, the data is worth looking at. It's also worth a peek if you want to point and laugh at the disaster that is Star Wars Galaxies.
An Analysis of MMOG Subscription Growth - Version 22.0 [MMOGChart.com via Waxy]
